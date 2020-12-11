RT, Russia’s first global news network, celebrates 15 years on air

On December 10, 2005, RT went on air for the first time from its Moscow studio; today, RT broadcasts from multiple continents in six languages across TV and online platforms.

Over the last 15 years RT has become one of the most-watched international TV news networks in the world, a nine-times Emmy/International Emmy finalist, and one of the most talked about and influential news media organizations worldwide

“Dear foreign intelligence services: sleep easy tonight. I promise that we’re taking a day off from meddling, in honor of RT’s anniversary,” said RT’s Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

RT is celebrating the impact of its work over the last 15 years with a ‘Green Menace’ anniversary campaign, referencing RT’s bright green logo.

The feature reel was modelled on the instructional films mass-produced in the US during the Cold War era, and provides instruction on how to protect oneself from the RT waves

Larry King, Chris Hedges, Rafael Correa, Alex Salmond and MP George Galloway are among the names to feature regularly on the network. According to the international research company Ipsos, 100 million people across 47 countries watch RT on TV every week.

Following its English-language debut in 2005, RT launched a round-the-clock Arabic channel in 2007 and a Spanish-language service in 2009. In 2010 RT opened its first satellite studio, in Washington, DC, and launched a separate channel, RT America, to focus on the US issues.

RT UK began broadcasting from London in 2014 and RT France, from Paris, in 2017. Today the RT network also includes documentary channel RTDoc in English and Russian, a digital platform RT DE in German, and a multi-media sister news agency Ruptly, based in Berlin. The original, flagship English-language channel is now known as RT International and broadcasts 24/7 to more than 100 countries around the world.

Over the years, the network has collected hundreds of international news, media, television, and creative awards.