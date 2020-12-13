Seventh celebrity departs Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Ranvir Singh is the seventh celebrity to depart the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing 2020, as many viewers predicted last night.



“I’m just really sorry for him [Gio], he’s worked so hard and been in so many finals that I’m really sorry I couldn’t do it for you. Sorry.” – Ranvir Singh



The quest for the Glitterball trophy continued as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the eighth live Strictly Come Dancing show. Five celebrity couples were in the race to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020. The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance-off.

This weekend, Ranvir Singh became the seventh contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as she faced Jamie Laing in the dreaded dance-off. Both couples performed their routines again; Ranvir Singh and her partner Giovanni Pernice performed their Waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi by Josh Groban and Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer performed their Salsa to Last Dance by Donna Summer in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

JJ Chalmers departed the Beeb ballroom last weekend.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts: Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen. Motsi Mabuse chose to save Ranvir and Giovanni. Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and decided to save Jamie and Karen.

“There are some really beautiful moments in there and so much more than I ever expected and I’m sad not to be in the Final. But at the same time, I am glad that we’ve moved people to tears and the argentine tango was an amazing moment. We’ve had some really fantastic memorable moments and I know I couldn’t have got this far without you.” – Ranvir Singh



Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance from Little Mix who performed their hit single Break Up Song. The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor for the final time next week with the ultimate ballroom showdown taking place on Saturday 19th December at 6pm on BBC One.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice will be joining Zoe Ball for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 14th December at 6.30pm on BBC Two.