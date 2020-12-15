Harry Redknapp among stars confirmed to appear in Series Two of Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Big Zuu will be serving up a fresh menu for a brand new star-studded line-up of guests for series two of Big Zuu’s Big Eats.

Zuu will fire up his food truck again, this time churning out finger-licking food for Harry Redknapp, Jacob Anderson, James Acaster, Judi Love, Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan, Mel Giedroyc, Rob Delaney, Rose Matafeo and Natasia Demetriou and over the course of the new series, which will air on Dave in 2021.

“I’m so gassed to be releasing a second series of Big Eats in 2021. To be cooking for some of the biggest names in music, sport and television, alongside my boys Tubsey and Hyder again is an amazing feeling. 2020 has been such a difficult year for everyone so hopefully the second series will bring some guaranteed happiness to 2021.” – Big Zuu

Big Zuu’s Big Eats follows the grime artist and TV chef as he takes his passion for cooking on the road, meeting with stars and exchanging mouth-watering, made-to-order dishes for compelling chat. School friends Tubsey and Hyder join Zuu and the stars for big flavours and big laughs.

Hugely popular amongst 16-34’s, series one saw Big Zuu prepare mouth-watering, made-to-order dishes for the likes of Jamali Maddix, Jimmy Carr, Josh Widdicombe and London Hughes.

Big Zuu is also back on Dave this December and cooking up not one but two Christmas Specials from his famous food truck. Big Zuu’s Christmas Eats: Musicians Special is available on UKTV Play now and sees him cooking for some of the best known artists in the UK, including AJ Tracey and Loyle Carner.

A comedy Special featuring Phil Wang, Rosie Jones, Desiree Burch and Ed Gamble will air on Friday 18th December at 10pm on Dave.