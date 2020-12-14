Sky One and NOW TV adapt E!’s Dating No Filter

Dating No Filter, a ‘fresh and hilariously honest take on modern dating’ is set to air early 2021 on Sky One and TV streaming service NOW TV.

The format, which is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats and originally aired on E! in the US, is being adapted for the UK audience.

Dating No Filter will see a group of singletons sent on blind dates, set up by quick-witted comedians. The comics will be given some control over a diverse range of matches and will then watch and weigh in on the dates, giving hysterically unfiltered commentary on every awkward interaction and heart-warming moment. But what they are really rooting for is for love to conquer all.

As well as featuring the inevitable and unforgettable dating disasters, there will hopefully be couples who really do make a love connection thanks to their funny matchmakers.

“The dating world has been thrown into chaos with the pandemic. How can folks get together when they have to be apart? Luckily we have the answer – with the help of some brilliant comedians watching dates unfold and dishing up some advice to our dating couples – Dating No Filter is the perfect way to re-introduce Britain to love.” – Phil Edgar-Jones, Director, Sky Arts and Head of Entertainment

Eight episodes are being produced by Monkey, part of NBCUniversal International Studios.