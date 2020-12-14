Cheryl Hole, Lady C and Holly Hagan for Celebs on the Farm 3

Launching early next year and brand new to MTV pastures, ten brave celebs will be swapping high heels for wellies and flat whites for flat caps, when they are introduced to day-to-day life on a working farm.

Each day the chosen celeb farmhands will compete in a series of team and individual challenges, testing their farming abilities with the ultimate prize of being crowned Supreme Champion Farmer.

The celebrities going head to head in the fields are: Cheryl Hole, Duncan James, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Holly Hagan, Kerry Katona, Lady C, Linda Robson, Malique Thompson-Dwyer, Montana Brown and Shaun Williamson.

The series will once again be hosted by Stephen Bailey and will be filmed at a real farm in the Yorkshire Dales overseen by Yorkshire farmer Chris Jeffery. Farmer Chris will whittle the celebrities down based on their handling of early starts, animal handling and manual work .

The first and second series series, shown on 5Star in 2018 and 2019, were won by Gleb Savcheko and Paul Merson, while 2019 spin-off Celebs on the Ranch was won by Louie Spence.