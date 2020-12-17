Sky docuseries to follow aspiring young footballers

Chasing the Dream follows promising young football players from South London as they enter the most critical time in their fledgling sporting careers.

Filmed over the course of eighteen months, Chasing the Dream takes us to the epicentre of British footballing talent – South London. Here, young players battle the odds in fenced-in, artificial pitches known as “the cages”, that occupy unlikely corners of towering council estates.

In this tough environment, the stakes are high as young players use their talent in the hope of securing a better life for themselves and for their families.

Alongside the players, the series centres the voices of pivotal influences in the tight knit world of South London football. From the scouts, agents and coaches who nurture talent, to the player’s families and those who stand shoulder to shoulder on the pitch.

“We’re so proud to be able to share the powerful stories of these young players from South London along with the voices of their families and those nurturing their talent. Audiences will experience the heart-warming and dramatic journeys of these footballers, daring to change theirs and their families’ lives through the beautiful game. Chasing the Dream will join a host of compelling, must-see documentaries from award-winning film makers on Sky Documentaries.” Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky

The four-part series, produced by Expectation, will air on Sky Documentaries in 2022.

If you are an upcoming footballer from South London and aged between 14-17, you can get in touch with the production team via football@expectationtv.com.