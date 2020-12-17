Book of condolence set up in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor

A dedicated online page that will act as a book of condolence and to receive donations for dementia research has been set up for the late Dame Barbara Windsor.

The showbiz icon died with Alzheimer’s disease last Thursday (10 December).

The page was created at the request of Dame Barbara’s devoted husband Scott Mitchell, who is asking people to consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘however small or large’ in her memory, to support the search for breakthrough dementia treatments.

“I’ve been asked by so many people what they can do to honour Barbara and both of our wishes was for more money to be invested into dementia research. That’s why I’d ask people, if they can, to share their memories of Barbara and consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, however small or large.

Alzheimer’s Research UK is a charity that’s doing so much to ensure future generations don’t have to go through the same heartbreak I and so many others have. The donation page will also act as a book of condolence, where people can share their many stories, tributes and anecdotes about her. I know that will provide comfort to so many, and I’ll be reading every one of them.” – Scott Mitchell

As well as driving much-needed funds for dementia research, the page will allow her family, friends and many fans to share stories and leave tributes to the National Treasure.

Dame Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014, however chose to keep the news from the public while symptoms were not advanced. Scott and Dame Barbara’s decision to go public with her diagnosis in 2018 has raised awareness of and changed attitudes towards the condition.

Alzheimer’s Research UK has seen a spike in donations since Barbara’s death, with many saying they felt compelled to support the charity in her memory.

“We remember Dame Barbara Windsor first and foremost for lighting up our screens in her inimitable appearances over many years. But in her later years, and supported by husband Scott, Barbara also put enormous efforts into campaigning to help improve dementia care and research as she battled the condition herself. We are touched by Scott and Barbara’s desire to support research as her legacy, and even in a year so disrupted by COVID-19, our resolve to find breakthroughs has never been greater.” – Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK

Dame Barbara Windsor was principally known for her portrayals of a good time girl in nine Carry On films and for her long-running role as Peggy Mitchell in the BBC One soap EastEnders.

To leave a tribute to Dame Barbara and consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK in her memory, visit www.justgiving.com/DameBarbara