Morning Live to return to BBC One next year

Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones’ BBC One morning show is set to return in 2021.

The first run concludes with an hour long episode today (Friday 18 December) which will see the pair pay a visit to a food pantry in Manchester.

They will spread some cheer with a festive sing song, a winter walk with Chris Packham, and there is a very special Christmas performance from Alexandra Burke.

“This year has been really challenging and unsettling for us all. To have been able to keep our viewers company, and hopefully bring them a bit of positivity, as well as some useful tips and information, has been a real privilege for Gethin and me. I can’t wait to be back on screen with our Morning Live family and I can’t think of a better team to be beside as we navigate whatever 2021 throws at us.” – Kym Marsh

The BBC note that their latest attempt at a successful magazine-style morning programme has been attracting a slot-winning 1.4m viewers each day. The show – a ‘lively and entertaining mix of topical content and expert advice’ – has been on air following weekday editions of BBC Breakfast since the end of October.

Hosts Kym and Gethin are joined by a familiar face from aunty’s daytime and late afternoon presenting family including Dr Xand van Tulleken, Rav Wilding, Anna Haugh, Will Kirk and Sabrina Grant each day.

They will all return for the new series and will all feature in today’s final episode of the series.

“We are delighted to come back with Morning Live! When we started, I described the show as a big group message, and that group has grown. We will continue to work hard to put our audience at the heart of the conversations. See you soon!” – Gethin Jones

Morning Live will return to the 9.15am slot early next year.