STV agrees deal with Sky to expand box set reach

Sky Q customers in Scotland have been enjoying content from STV since last year.

The partnership has now been extended, and Sky Q customers across the rest of the UK will now have access to hundreds of hours of STV box sets, with even more to come later.

Sky Q customers will find the new content in the Box Sets area of On Demand.

In addition, the STV Player will now be automatically installed on NOW TV devices, where the STV Player app will appear on users’ home screens.

“2020 has been a year of significant growth for STV Player. We’re delighted to now offer our impressive catalogue of content to viewers across all major platforms on a UK wide basis.” – Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital at STV

The service offers a range of high quality multi-genre titles, including great US dramas like The Bridge and Gracepoint; Australian box sets The Slap, Janet King and Devil’s Dust, and Irish series Striking Out, all available alongside STVs own entertainment and documentary series.