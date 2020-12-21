Lorraine Kelly talks Christmas and tough 2020

Ahead of her Christmas Day show, Lorraine Kelly opens up about an extraordinary year, missing hugs and how her little dog Angus has helped her through tough times in 2020.

Can you reveal what will feature on the Christmas Day show?

“All of our wonderful regulars, fabulous Christmas guests and celebrations and a very special fashion item with Mark Heyes and Kylie Minogue. I’m really pleased about being on at Christmas. Years ago, when I worked on TV-am, we always did a Christmas morning show and I loved sharing such a special day with all the viewers. I’m so looking forward to doing that again. Being part of their Christmas is a real honour.”

Did you get into the festive spirit earlier this year?

“Normally I get a bit annoyed when Christmas starts really early and I always wait until after my birthday on St Andrew’s Day [November 30th] to even think about shopping, putting up decorations or writing cards. This year, however, I think we all need to be cheered up so along with everyone else I started to look forward to Christmas back in October and my decorations were up by November 22!”

How have you managed your Christmas shopping this year?

“I’ve done a lot online. Lots of hampers to relatives and friends in Scotland. I’ve also been shopping on our local high street whenever the rules have allowed them to be open, as it’s really important to support small businesses at this time. I usually get my daughter Rosie one special present and then lots of silly things for her Christmas stocking that she has had since she was a toddler.”

What is your earliest Christmas memory?

“Earliest would be when I was four and waking up in the middle of the night to see that Santa’s been, because the mince pie and glass of whiskey by the fireplace were gone and Rudolph had taken a chunk out of the carrot! I woke my parents up in the wee small hours and made my mum help me into my pink plastic glittery sandals and scoffed my selection box.”

How and where will you be spending Christmas Day?

“This year it will be me and my husband Steve, daughter Rosie and our wee border terrier Angus at home. My dad and mum are in Scotland and my brother is in Singapore, so there will be lots of zoom calls on Christmas Day. On Christmas Day Rosie is doing the cooking. Steve is pouring the drinks, I’m doing the washing up and Angus is taking us all for a walk.”

What are your favourite foods and tipples at Christmas?

“I always have a whole chocolate orange and a glass of bubbly for my breakfast. It’s a long-standing tradition. I also have a box of jelly fruits and chocolate-covered Brazil nuts to nibble on during the day.”

Will you miss the traditional Lorraine Christmas lunch with your team?

“Of course, but we will make up for it when we can in the new year. My team and crew have been amazing throughout this pandemic. Many have had to work from home at all hours of the day and night. They are incredible and I’m so proud of them.”

What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

“I’m looking forward to hopefully getting back to normal, and for the world to be a more understanding and kinder place. We need to all work together.”

What would your Christmas message to viewers be?

“Enjoy the festive season. Keep yourself and those you love safe. Stick to the rules and we will be out of this a lot sooner. Remember that you don’t have to spend a fortune to have a good time and try not to get too stressed. Think of that Christmas meal as a roast dinner that’s just got too big for its boots!”

You’ve kept the nation informed and also smiling this year during such a strange and testing time, but how tough has it been?

“Obviously, we do most of our interviews remotely. I’ve done some pre-recorded interviews in my house sitting in my living room in my slippers and talking to the likes of Mathew McConaughey, Pierce Brosnan, Anne Hathaway and Dame Helen Mirren. I also have tried to be as positive as possible and to make sure that my team is doing OK.”

Throughout this year you’ve heard from many viewers who have said that you’ve kept them going in 2020, how does that make you feel?

“That is so lovely to hear and makes it all worthwhile, I’m very lucky to have this wonderful job and I never take it for granted. If watching makes people feel more informed, uplifted and generally a bit more cheerful then I am truly delighted.”

It’s been an extraordinary year, how will you look back on 2020?

“With mixed feelings. There has been loss and pain and suffering. There has also been amazing acts of courage and kindness by the likes of Captain Sir Tom [Moore] and all of our amazing front line workers. It’s been heart-breaking not to be able to hug the people I love and not to see friends, but on the other hand I’ve also had the chance to spend more time with my husband and daughter. My little dog had also been such a blessing.”

Have you felt any pressure hosting a live show during lockdown?

“No pressure. It has been a privilege and really good for my well-being, wonderful to have structure and purpose at such a strange time. I’m so glad our ratings are going through the roof as it gives us all such a boost.”

What lockdown hobbies did you turn to?

“I did do a bit more gardening, a lot of reading, and I made my own Christmas wreath for the front door, and although it’s a bit wonky I am actually very proud of it.”

Has 2020 made your friendship stronger with members of the daytime team?

“Hilary and I have known each other for thirty years and he is one of the loveliest and kindest of men. During this time we have become even closer friends because we have spent so much time together on and off air. When the rules allowed he came to visit us and we went to see him and his wife Dee. He has been an absolute hero throughout this pandemic, bringing clarity and common-sense advice with real empathy and behind the scenes he has been helping Kate [Garraway], whose husband is currently still in hospital] and all of our team and crew who have been concerned and worried about themselves and their loved ones. He is a very special man.”

Lorraine airs on Christmas Day from 9am on ITV.