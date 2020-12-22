Channel 4 reveals regional viewing habits and boost in viewers

Analysis of Channel 4’s All 4 data has revealed a number of regional viewing habits:

Gogglebox – currently on its 16th and highest rated series – brought a smile to many homes, with locals in Wales and the North of England 16% more likely to watch than the rest of the UK.

The Great British Bake Off also had a successful year, with baking enthusiasts in Ceredigion 34% more likely to tune in followed closely by locals in Oxfordshire who watch 30% more of it than the national average.

Programmes with a local stance proved most popular in the regions they were filmed. Yorkshire based Ackley Bridge was most loved in the north of England with a 53% uplift (specifically West Yorkshire 137% more likely to watch than the rest of the UK); Devon and Cornwall was over 5 times more popular in the south west; Mancunians flocked to shows such as Inside Misguided: Made in Manchester being over 3 times more popular; while Derry City and Strabane in Northern Ireland saw the highest viewing of Derry Girls (167% more) compared to the national average.

When it comes to love, London was the most likely region to watch dating shows such as Five guys a week (23%), First Dates (18%), First Dates Hotel (14%). Adult Material was also 26% more popular with Londoners, while shows such as 100 Vaginas and The Sex Clinic was most enjoyed by the south of England and Wales: 12% and 21% respectively.

For Channel 4 News, The Shetland Islands were the most engaged (116%) followed by Brighton (101%) London 96%) and the rest of Scotland (32%).

And with the lowest levels of sunlight in the UK, A Place in the Sun was longingly watched the most in the west of Scotland (61% uplift).

In an unprecedented year of global upheaval, viewers have turned to Channel 4 in huge numbers both to its streaming service All 4 and its linear channels. All 4 views are up +30% compared with last year, and Channel 4’s linear viewing share over all hours is up +4%.

The growth in viewing share is even greater amongst young audiences, with Channel 4’s 16-34 linear viewing share in all time having grown by +9% on 2019 – more than any other terrestrial channel and the biggest Channel 4 year-on-year growth for 16-34s on record.

Views to content on All 4 are set to hit 1.2 billion at the end of 2020, with digital viewing now set to make up a record 12.5% of Channel 4 viewing this year – its highest ever level, as both Channel 4 and its viewers continue to move at pace to a digital world.

This has been driven by a combination of established Channel 4 favourites and new titles including The Great British Bake Off, Taskmaster, Deadwater Fell, Murder in the Outback, Barrymore: The Body in the Pool, Gogglebox, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, Friday Night Dinner and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and The Great House Giveaway.

Binge-able box sets such as Scrubs, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The West Wing and ER have driven a growth in views to ‘exclusive’ content, with views to it up +66% on All 4. The most binged title on All 4 of 2020 was Married at First Sight Australia.

On Channel 4’s linear channel, a range of popular shows hit their biggest ever audiences including The Great British Bake Off, which attracted 11.5m for its most recent final. Other shows which attracted their biggest ever audiences included Gogglebox (6.5m); Friday Night Dinner (4.3m); Celebrity SAS (4.2m); 24 Hours in Police Custody (3.8m); Escape to the Chateau (3.4m); Taskmaster (3.0m).

The broadcaster’s news offering – considered the most impartial of the public service broadcasters as per an Ofcom study – has also had a standout year with viewing share growth of 15% for the main weekday 7pm programme.

“2020 has been an exceptionally challenging year for our nation but I’m pleased that, as a public service broadcaster, we’ve not just provided trusted news and information, but responsive content to help viewers through the hard times and more than a bit of escapist entertainment to provide a glimmer of joy in these rather grim times.

“Crucially, at a time when more people have been watching television and streaming services, I’m proud that Channel 4 has grown its share of all audiences – particularly with young viewers – and seen record growth in our digital viewing on All 4.” – Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4