Taskmaster podcast to return for second series

The official Taskmaster Podcast notched up 1.5m downloads for its debut series, securing it a return in 2021 hosted by S9 Taskmaster champ Ed Gamble.

Produced by the creators of the show, the podcast will be available to download from 7 January 2021. Joined by a special guest each week, the new series sees Gamble revisit the first series of Taskmaster, where the most ferociously fought battle of comedic minds began.

Each episode will follow the journeys of the five brave, ignorant souls who stepped up to the call of the Taskmaster, oblivious to what they were getting into and paving the way for nine more legendary task-based tournaments. These trailblazers were: Frank Skinner (Frank Skinner’s Poetry Podcast, Absolute), Josh Widdicombe (The Last Leg, Ch4), Roisin Conaty (GameFace, Ch4), Romesh Ranganathan (The Ranganation, BBC Two), and Tim Key (This Time with Alan Partridge, BBC One).

The Taskmaster Podcast reached No. 1 in the podcast charts the week of its release.

The news arrives as the BAFTA winning television show, starring Greg Davies as the mighty Taskmaster and show creator Alex Horne as his proficient assistant, enjoyed its best performance on record which saw its final episode crown Richard Herring as the Series 10 Taskmaster Champion.

A one-off special Taskmaster’s New Year Treat is set to air on New Year’s Day at 9pm featuring celebrity guests: John Hannah (Four Weddings and Funeral), Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Ways to Change the World Podcast, Channel 4), Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Channel 4, Bridgerton, Netflix), Rylan Clark-Neal, and Shirley Ballas (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One).

The first ten series of Taskmaster are available to watch on All 4 now.