Lux Vide launches new podcast division

Lux Vide has announced the creation of a new podcast label with a slate of projects already under development, as part of a new partnership agreement with RTL, one of Italy’s leading radio networks.

COVID-19 has led to an increased surge in podcast consumption in Italy, a country where the market was already growing steadily prior to the pandemic.

According to Nielsen, in 2020 podcast consumption was up by 15%, adding 1,8m more listeners compared with the previous year. IPSOS reports that by now 30% of Italians listen to at least one podcast each month, an audience of 8.5 million regular listeners.

“This partnership between the largest television production company and the largest Italian radio is born from my personal esteem for Lorenzo Suraci, whose intelligence, entrepreneurial ability and talent in seizing new opportunities I admire. This is just the beginning of one of many future collaborations between our two companies for the launch of innovative initiatives based on mutual esteem, on the desire to dream, to always be at the forefront.” – Luca Bernabei, CEO Lux Vide

The scripted and factual slate incubated under Lux Vide’s production division will embrace all narrative genres, from faith, to family, including crime podcast “Alleghe” inspired by the true story behind the Alleghe mysteries, a series of murders that took place between 1933 and 1946 near the lake of the same name in the Veneto region. The podcast will be written by Elena Bucaccio and Carlo Lucarelli is in talks to be the narrating voice.

Other projects under the Lux Vide banner include “Bible Women”, an adaptation from Lux Vide’s Emmy award-winning TV movie series, told entirely from a female perspective, “Mythical Stories” a modern family twist of classic myths and legends narrated by prolific writer, theatre director and actor Giovanni Scifoni (DOC) and ‘“Against all odds”, a series dedicated to real stories of exceptional men and women.

As one Europe’s leading independent production companies behind hit international dramas, including Medici, Devils and upcoming Leonardo, Lux Vide operates its own large scale integrated production studio, where it has complete control of the production process, from creative to post-production, with an agile structure capable of immediately adapting to audio productions.

“A partnership between two market leaders, such as RTL1025 and LuxVide, will have exciting perspectives. Our goal, shared with Luca Bernabei, is to create and innovate a brand-new cross-platform product, both online and on air. Our audience will have access to a wider selection of new top-quality productions, that will strengthen the new ways of listening and enjoying online content.” – Lorenzo Suraci, CEO RTL