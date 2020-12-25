Telly Today: Christmas Crackers

Telly Today: A Christmas Day of festive favourites for 2020.

CHRISTMAS BBC HIGHLIGHTS

BBC Two: Victoria Wood – The Secret List, 9.10pm

The first of two programmes featuring more than 20 sketches handpicked by Victoria Wood from her first solo series, As Seen on TV.

Back in 2009, Victoria wrote a list of her favourite moments from her seminal 80s series, intending to use it as a compilation show of self-selected best bits. The list remained locked away in her personal office until now. It features familiar favourites and often overlooked gems, but as these two programmes explore, the chosen sketches serve as a prediction of what was to come in an unparalleled career that crossed just about every genre of stage and screen.

This first programme includes contributions from Russell T Davies, Ken Loach and playwright Winsome Pinnock, who dissect Victoria’s groundbreaking early work, why it is still regarded as a watershed moment in British television and the impact it has had on writers since. Meanwhile, Jane Wymark and Joan Armatrading provide an insight into the private side of their friend.

Rare and unseen material from Victoria’s personal collection, including an early university project, rehearsal tapes, notebooks and photos, completes this examination into the work of one of Britain’s most prolific artists.

BBC One: Blankety Blank, 7pm

Bradley Walsh hosts as a panel of six celebrities including star of Silent Witness Emilia Fox, comedian Jimmy Carr, boxing superstar Amir Khan, McFly’s Danny Jones, queen of Countryfile Anita Rani and comedian Sue Perkins do their absolute best to fill in the missing blanks and help win some brilliant prizes for some very lucky contestants. But will the celebrities turn out to be a huge help, or will they end up drawing a massive blank?

The legendary Blankety Blank cheque book and pen are also set to make a welcome return in what promises to be some perfectly cheeky family viewing this Christmas.

BBC One: Top of the Pops Christmas 2020, 11.55am

TV’s biggest pop party is back – at a rediculously early morning slot yet again – with BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and TV and radio presenter Fearne Cotton reprising their roles as hosts. Recorded at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London.

The one-hour special features new exclusive performances from some of 2020s most exciting pop stars including AJ Tracey x Aitch, Becky Hill, Celeste, Clean Bandit & Mabel, Ella Henderson, Jamie Cullum, Joel Corry & MNEK, KSI ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals.

CHRISTMAS ITV HIGHLIGHTS ITV, UTV and STV: This Morning Christmas, 10am Today’s Christmas special of This Morning starts with excitable hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield wishing viewers a ‘Merry Christmas’ with Holly adding, ‘It’s today! We are very excited to be celebrating with you this morning… and this is the first time ever, the first This Morning Christmas.” Sat amongst the festively decorated set and snowy window scene, Phillip said, “Why did we only just think of this? Loving this!” before explaining, “We have all sorts of things planned… but surely it is time for a pre-lunch tipple?” And just like a Christmas miracle, Alison Hammond appears riding a mulled wine cart into the studio, almost crashing into the table! ITV, UTV and STV: It’s Clarkson On TV, 9.55pm

TV enthusiast and aficionado Jeremy Clarkson presents an honest, no-holds-barred review of this year’s TV offerings. The Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? and The Grand Tour presenter reviews the best, worst and most bizarre TV offerings from 2020. With his signature razor-sharp delivery, Jeremy will pass judgement on what the great British public watched…and didn’t, and what fascinating foreign TV shows managed to make it to air. ITV3: Carry On Marathon, from 10.20am In 2020 we said farewell to some of Carry On’s best-loved remaining stars including Margaret Nolan, Rosalind Knight and of course Dame Barbara Windsor. Today, and Boxing Day, ITV3 bring some classic Carry On capers to the screen including today Carry On Abroad, Carry On Matron, Carry On Dick and Carry On Camping. Join the gang including Sid James, Kenneth Williams, Joan Sims and Hattie Jacques for titters through the morning, afternoon and evening with over 12 hours of postcard humour giggles. We’ll also remember those from the film franchise we lost this past year.

BEST OF THE REST

Channel 4: Alternative Christmas Message, 3.25pm

In a comedic parody of the Christmas Day address, The Queen speaks ‘plainly and from the heart’ to reveal what she and Philip have been up to in lockdown and offers a demonstration of her new TikTok dance routine.

She says the theme of her Christmas message is ‘trust’, and warns viewers to question ‘whether what we see and hear is always as it seems’. In 2020 the message is a stark warning about the advanced technology that is enabling the proliferation of misinformation and fake news in a digital age.

First airing in 1993, the Channel 4 Christmas message – the alternative to the Queen’s annual televised message to the nation – has previously featured an illustrious and varied selection of presenters, including whistleblower Edward Snowden, the Reverend Jesse Jackson, Doreen and Neville Lawrence, The Simpsons and Danny Dyer.

Channel 5: Favourite Christmas Songs, 9.05 am

The songs you love to hear at the start of December and usually are sick of hearing by Christmas Day. However, enjoy them once more as Britain’s Favourite Christmas Songs are listed by popularity as artists, producers, video directors, composers and journalists shed light on the creation of the songs and their accompanying videos.

The countdown starts at 9.05am hosted by Alexander Armstrong.

Sky Cinema: Trolls World Tour, streaming now

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to 2016’s musical smash hit.

In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and

devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.

Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

