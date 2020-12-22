Lux Vide to reboot ‘Sandokan’ with Turkish actor Can Yaman

Lux Vide, the production house behind Leonardo, Devils and Medici, has announced a new international production set to start in 2021, Sandokan.

From an idea of producer Luca Bernabei, inspired by Italian author Emilio Salgari’s book series, Sandokan chronicles the adventures of the legendary 19th century pirate with his band, the Tigers of Mompracem, fighting against the colonial power of the Dutch and British empires in South East Asia.

The show will star the Turkish star Can Yaman (Daydream, Bitter Sweet) GQ’s man of the year in 2019 as Sandokan and Luca Argentero (DOC, Eat Pray Love) and his loyal friend and fellow pirate Yanez.

Writers Alessandro Sermoneta and Davide Lantieri have come up with a ‘fresh and modern take’ on the world of Salgari, with a strong female point of view from the brave heroines such as Lady Marianna, whose casting is yet to be announced.

The production, currently in development, is set to start principal photography in 2021 between Lux Vide proprietary studios in Rome and exotic international locations.

It’s hoped that the first season of eight episodes will lead to the show becoming a recurring format.