His Dark Materials to return for a third series

The third part of Philip Pullman’s original trilogy of novels will form the basis of the series.

Entering production in Cardiff in 2021, the third series will star Dafne Keene as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel.

“Fans of Phillip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds. We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realised drama.” – Ben Irving, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, Wales

Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, made up of Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass, is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction and has sold over 18 million copies worldwide.

The BBC note that the second series of their TV adaption drew 5.8 million viewers for its opener and that iPlayer requests for both series aired to date have exceeded 30 million.

“His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight. The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman’s worlds into vivid life. To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile.

“None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honoured to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement. Diolch.” – Jane Tranter, Executive Producer, Bad Wolf

The drama is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Lead screenwriter Jack Thorne will be joined as Executive Producer by season two writer Francesca Gardner, with Amelia Spencer as a new addition to the scriptwriting team.