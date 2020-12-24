Jonathan Ross joins the Loose ladies for Christmas Eve special

For the first time in its 21-year history, Loose Women will air a special Christmas Eve episode at 10am on December 24.

The festive extravaganza is anchored by Ruth Langsford, who is accompanied in the studio by Stacey Solomon and Janet Street-Porter. Brenda Edwards joins in the fun from her specially kitted-out garden shed, whilst Coleen Nolan plays dress up in her very own ‘Grotty Grotto’.

The ladies are joined by special guest Jonathan Ross, who chats to them about Christmas traditions, why he wouldn’t take part in a reality show, and the new addition to his family.

Introducing the panel to his new puppy, a Brussels Griffon named Spooky, he reveals: “We are so in love with him. I even bought him his own Christmas present. I had some candles made that say his name on it and it says ‘Happy Christmas from mummy and daddy.”

Asked about his Christmas tipple, Jonathan holds up a glass and says: “Well, I don’t drink booze, but I really like non-alcoholic pale ale so I will have one to start in the morning and then I feel like I am joining in with everyone else. The nice thing is I stay sober all the way through, so I can be the person in charge of the turkey.”

That said, Jonathan won’t be tucking into the turkey himself, revealing: “This year we went vegan, so this is my first year as vegans, me and Jane, to try and help save the planet.”

On making a big fuss for Christmas, he says: “I go fairly all-out. Halloween is our big holiday really in our house but it is such a lovely time. Especially now the children have left home, normally it is such a great year when everyone has to get back together, that’s what we love about it most is having all the children back here. This year we can’t do that, we have got my wife’s father here, he lives down the end, he is in the bubble with us.”

Jonathan also talks about the new series of The Masked Singer which stars on Boxing Day,

and whether he fancies being behind the mask himself one day. He explains: “The weird thing about all those reality shows is, I am getting older now , I turn 60 this year and you do get more conscious of the time you have got to spend with your family and the time you have got for yourself to do stuff. I have worked pretty solidly all my life so I don’t know whether I would feel I had the time to commit to any big reality show, including The Masked Singer… Also I am not blessed with the best voice in the world so I don’t know whether it would be that much of a treat.”

Elsewhere in the show, the panel discussed their favourite Christmas traditions.

Stacey noted that her Christmas morning breakfast courtesy of her mum was always a grapefruit cut in half with sugar on it. She added that while she has kept up the tradition, it hasn’t proven popular with her kids or partner Joe.

Over in her grotto, Coleen reads out some special viewer messages while dressing up in various guises, including a Christmas tree, a snowwoman, Santa and a Christmas fairy. Janet then shows viewers how to make the perfect Christmas sprouts, before Ruth and Stacey share their Christmas wrapping hacks (hint: one involves an ironing board).

The show ends with the group playing a game of Speak Out, where they must guess what each other is saying while wearing a comedy mouthpiece.

Loose Women Christmas Eve Special, Christmas Eve 10am ITV