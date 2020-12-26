The Queen tops Christmas Day TV ratings

The Queen’s annual address to the nation was the most watched bit of telly on Christmas Day.

6.28m tuned into BBC One to see the monarch express her pride at the “quiet, indomitable spirit” of the Great British public in what has been a challenging year.

A total of 8.14m viewers watched the speech across BBC One, BBC News, ITV and Sky.

The BBC as usual dominated the top ten ratings list with Call the Midwife attracting 5.4m viewers and a one-off revival of Blankety Blank appealing to 5.2m viewers.

ITV’s biggest rating was 4.55m for Coronation Street – one million more than BBC One rival EastEnders and fellow ITV soap Emmerdale.

The full top ten is below:

1. The Queen – 8.14m

2. Call The Midwife – 5.43m

3. Blankety Blank – 5.26m

4. Strictly Come Dancing – 4.86m

5. Michael McIntyre’s Big Wheel – 4.66m

6. Coronation Street 4.55m

7. Mrs Brown’s Boys – 3.81m

8. Emmerdale – 3.57m

9. EastEnders – 3.54m

10. The Chase – 3.02m