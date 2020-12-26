The Masked Singer unmasks first singer as Sophie Ellis-Bextor emerges from Alien costume

The new series of The Masked Singer launched tonight on ITV with Sophie Ellis-Bextor the first singer to be unmasked.

Six new characters – Alien, Robin, Swan, Dragon, Sausage and Badger – performed their debut songs for panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

Alien was the first character to ‘take it off’ after falling into the bottom three with Swan and Badger.

Singer Sophie – who had sung Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now on the show – obeyed the instruction and removed the top part of Alien’s costume to reveal herself as the mystery vocalist.

The Murder on the Dancefloor hitmaker explained that it was “the craziness of the show” that had led to her participation and that having the opportunity to give a misleading vocal performance had been an appealing challenge.

“It turns out most of my friends and family don’t ask me much about my job after all. It [keeping the news a secret] was only down to my own willpower after that.

“It was brilliant and fun. My alien was the essence of a K-Pop star… all peace signs and hearts. Not a scary Alien.” – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie added that she didn’t have much input into the clues as to her identity and one of them was even news to her!

“My favourite clue alluded to one of my songs being played in EastEnders while the Queen Vic burned down. I didn’t even know!”

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.