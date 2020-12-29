Liz Bonnin invites us to join the penguins

BBC One take us on a 18-species journey.



Penguins: Meet The Family is a whole hour dedicated to one of the most iconic birds on earth. For the first time ever, get ready to meet the entire family – all 18 species. It is a family many of us may think we know – but as we will discover, these wonderful birds are full of surprises.

In this one-off special, narrated by Liz Bonnin, we will meet penguins that seem out of place: the ones that make their living in dense forests and those who live in desert burrows.

We will see the perils penguins face from rock climbing, sea lions and catastrophic moults, and learn how they live in spectacular colonies in some of the wildest places on the planet. The audience will discover how these wonderful characters form lifelong bonds and become devoted parents, and see how satellite imagery is revealing new penguin communities that we knew existed before.

From harsh deserts to city streets, from the Equator to deepest Antarctica, sit back this Christmas and discover the heartwarming family dynamics, astonishing adaptations, and unique behaviours that make these birds so remarkable. This is the penguin family as you’ve never seen it before.

Penguins: Meet The Family, 6.30pm, BBC One