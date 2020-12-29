Marilyn Monroe, Barbara Streisand & Bob Hope form part of Sony Movies Classic’s January comeback

The dedicated classic film TV channel returns on 5th January 2021.

Look forward to great film entertainment early next year as Sony Movies Classic returns to UK screens following being temporarily replaced by a Christmas movies offering.

Celebrating quality cinema from the ‘40s to the Noughties, Sony Movies Classic airs iconic films from the Golden Age of Hollywood, landmark movies from every decade, key titles of the British new-wave, and modern masterpieces.

The channel will return in January with timeless classics such as Psycho, The Graduate, In The Heat of the Night and Our Man In Havana.

Movie legends such as Marilyn Monroe, Barbara Streisand, Bob Hope, and Faye Dunaway will take centre stage with screenings of The Great Lover, Ladies of the Chorus, Funny Girl, and Eyes of Laura Mars, among many other favourites.

“Tune in for the ultimate celebration of cinema throughout the century. It’s the best of the big screen, on your small screen.” – SMC

Sony Movies Classic: Freeview 51, Freesat 303, Sky 319 and Virgin 424.