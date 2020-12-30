Telemundo boosts TyM+ output

Telemundo Deportes to expand its bi-weekly video podcast TyM+.

“Continuing with the legacy of Titulares y Mas, TyM+ will deliver its fun, unique and irreverent reporting style with daily coverage of sports happenings on and off the field, one-on-one interviews with some of sports’ most talked about figures, and a variety of interactive segments. New episodes of TYM+ will premiere each evening Monday through Friday across all Telemundo Deportes digital and social platform” – Telemundo

The production will be transformed into a daily digital show as of January 4th, 2021. Leveraging the 15-year legacy of its sports entertainment show, Titulares y Más, the network has reimagined the popular show’s weekday edition as a digital-only property designed to cater to an increasingly younger, bilingual and multiplatform audience.

Hosted by Karim Mendiburu and Ana Jurka, the enhanced property will feature nightly online episodes and breaking news updates throughout the day on both digital and broadcast platforms. Titulares y Más’ weekend edition, Zona Mixta TYM, will continue on its regular scheduled slot, Saturdays and Sundays at 11pm ET (or following local news) on Telemundo network, led by Sports Emmy-Award winner Miguel Gurwitz and renowned Mexican soccer star Carlos Hermosillo.

The show will also return to broadcast platforms during the week with special episodes throughout Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the world’s biggest sporting events including the upcoming Olympic Games and FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cup.

“As the demand and consumption of sports content across all platforms continue to increase, taking TYM+ daily allows us to better serve our viewers with a seamless omnichannel experience. The daily episodes and short-form updates of TYM+ and weekend episodes of Zona Mixta TYM allow us to continue conversations with fans on the platforms they’re interacting with most throughout the day.” – Roberto Pardo, Telemundo Deportes’ Vice President of Content

Titulares y Más launched on Telemundo in March of 2005 with Karim Mendiburu, Edgar Lopez and Alejandro Blanco. Throughout the years, TYM has covered the most popular, noteworthy and talked-about sports news of the week and interviewed a wide variety of personalities including the biggest names in sports and entertainment.