TV highlights: Stephen Fry, Ozzy Osbourne and Jimmy Carr

Telly Today highlights for December 30th 2020.

For more than five decades Ozzy Osbourne has personified rock n’ roll rebellion. Like a cat, he has had many lives, always landing on his feet and propelling himself toward greater success.

The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne follows Ozzy’s journey from his poor childhood and time spent in prison, to fronting metal band Black Sabbath and his successful solo career, to his role as rock’s elder statesman and a lovable 21st century TV dad.

The film features contributions from record producer and former co-president of Columbia Records Rick Rubin, American rappers Ice-T and Post Malone and more, as well as Ozzy himself, who as he turns 70, reflects on his extraordinary life, revealing intimate details of his successes, failures and unique ability for survival and reinvention.

The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, 10pm, BBC Two

As this century approaches its 21st birthday, Stephen Fry takes viewers through his pick of the fascinating and ground-breaking things that have happened for the first time since the year 2000.

On this nostalgic journey, he explores a century that has seen huge technological advances and a social media revolution that has affected all our lives.

He also examines the most significant cultural and political firsts that have shaped our world over the last 20 years.

Through interviews with experts and well-known faces, as well as ordinary people involved in some of the breakthroughs, the programme highlights some of the great advancements we’ve seen for the first time in the 21st century.

Illustrated with a rich mix of archive, we turn the clock back 20 years and witness the great pace of change and ponder what the next 20 years will bring.

Stephen Fry’s 21st Century Firsts, 8.30pm, ITV, STV and UTV