TV highlights: Stephen Fry, Ozzy Osbourne and Jimmy Carr

Telly Today highlights for December 30th 2020.
For more than five decades Ozzy Osbourne has personified rock n’ roll rebellion. Like a cat, he has had many lives, always landing on his feet and propelling himself toward greater success.
The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne follows Ozzy’s journey from his poor childhood and time spent in prison, to fronting metal band Black Sabbath and his successful solo career, to his role as rock’s elder statesman and a lovable 21st century TV dad.
The film features contributions from record producer and former co-president of Columbia Records Rick Rubin, American rappers Ice-T and Post Malone and more, as well as Ozzy himself, who as he turns 70, reflects on his extraordinary life, revealing intimate details of his successes, failures and unique ability for survival and reinvention.
The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, 10pm, BBC Two
As this century approaches its 21st birthday, Stephen Fry takes viewers through his pick of the fascinating and ground-breaking things that have happened for the first time since the year 2000.
On this nostalgic journey, he explores a century that has seen huge technological advances and a social media revolution that has affected all our lives.
He also examines the most significant cultural and political firsts that have shaped our world over the last 20 years.
Through interviews with experts and well-known faces, as well as ordinary people involved in some of the breakthroughs, the programme highlights some of the great advancements we’ve seen for the first time in the 21st century.
Illustrated with a rich mix of archive, we turn the clock back 20 years and witness the great pace of change and ponder what the next 20 years will bring.
Stephen Fry’s 21st Century Firsts, 8.30pm, ITV, STV and UTV
Astrid is only 9 years old in the year 1999 when a class of graduating students inexplicably disappears without a trace.
Astrid, who is the sister to one of the missing students becomes traumatized and plagued by horrific visions after her sister’s disappearance. In 2020 Astrid is peacefully living with her family when all of a sudden the nightmares come back and start haunting her.
When the one survivor from 1999 mysteriously dies, Astrid is determined to find out what happened to her sister and the class, only to discover a dark and unsettling truth that involves her in ways she never imagined.
Equinox, streaming from today, Netflix
This week Channel 4 has stepped back into the 1980s, 90s and 00s with tonight the broadcaster turning its attention to their output of the 2010s.
In the four decades that have passed since the inception of Channel 4 – a uniquely British institution tasked with ripping up the rule book – which shows have cemented its name in TV history and which would never see the light of day in 2020?
In this episode, Jimmy Carr takes us through the tens – a period where the fixed rig became responsible for capturing the most real of reality TV with the likes of One Born Every Minute, 24 Hours in Police Custody and Educating… becoming must-watch TV.
The channel also became the go-to destination for envelope-pushing drama, entertainment and comedy with the likes of Catastrophe, Chewing Gum, The Last Leg and This Is England. Gogglebox took the country by storm, The Great British Bake Off had viewers celebrating Hollywood handshakes and saddened by soggy bottoms, and we got to relive the nerve-racking experience of a first date, courtesy of suave Frenchman Fred Sirieix.
Back to the 2010s with Jimmy Carr, 10pm, Channel 4