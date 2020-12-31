Alicia Keys, Susan Calman and Elaine C Smith see in telly’s New Year

Telly Today highlights for December 31st 2020, New Years Eve.

Alicia Keys performs a very special concert on location in Los Angeles to welcome in the new year.

Multi-award winning global superstar Alicia Keys will be taking to the stage to introduce and perform a very special set of songs, broadcast to the nation either side of the Midnight Countdown – bringing viewers at home her best loved hits and plenty more besides in Alicia Keys Rocks New Year’s Eve, recorded in Los Angeles.

The celebrations continue after Big Ben strikes midnight, as Alicia and her band perform more of her greatest hits to welcome in the new year.

Alicia Keys Rocks New Years Eve, 11.30pm, BBC One England, NI and Wales

North of the border for viewers to STV this evening is all about the best of Scotland.

Hosted by Elaine C Smith and Kirsty Gallacher join names such as Sir Billy Connolly, McFly, Ally McCoist and many more as they celebrate those who have won the title Pride of Scotland 2020.

The Pride of Scotland Awards, 10:45pm, STV

Over on the Beeb in Scotland it’s Hogmanay 2020. Susan Calman fronts the festivities on BBC Scotland and leads the countdown to the bells, simulcast on both the BBC Scotland channel and BBC One Scotland.

With no live studio audience this year, Susan will welcome an audience of virtual party-goers, special guests and joined in the studio by musical acts Deacon Blue, Amy MacDonald and Blazin Fiddles.

As the year ends its over live to Edinburgh Castle with Amy Irons, for the traditional firing of the gun as BBC Scotland rings out the old and brings in the new. As the big moment approaches, the focus will turn to the traditional piper playing high on the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle. There’s also a special ‘midnight moment’ with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra performing a medley of Scottish classics.

Hogmanay 2020, 11.30pm, BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland Channel

Happy New Year from everyone at ATV Today.