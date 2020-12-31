Sting to perform at International Peace Honors

On January 17th, the International Peace Honors will recognise some of the leaders who have helped tackle the biggest challenges of 2020 and inspire hope for a brighter future.

Legendary singer and environmentalist, Sting, will also partake through a moving musical performance and by presenting an award to the Amazon leader Raoni Metuktire, with whom he shares a close friendship forged through the shared purpose of protecting and rescuing the Amazon and its indigenous cultures, a mission which led Sting to create The Rainforest Foundation more than 30 years ago.

“I am very humbled to be a part of the International Peace Honors presented by PeaceTech Lab and personally present this award to someone as close to me as Raoni, who empowers me and many others to care for our ‘green lung’ and fight for the progress of indigenous cultures. Through his incredible courage, wisdom and dedication, Raoni is a shining example of how we can all adapt our lives to work more deliberately for peace,” – Sting.

The event will also include one of the most influential young couples of the moment, singers Camilo and Evaluna, who together have more than 30 million followers on their social networks. One of the most influential Latin music icons and Spanish artist with the highest number of GRAMMY® awards in history, Alejandro Sanz, will also perform during the event.

“It is heartwarming to be part of this inspiring event where the notion of unity and togetherness prevails. I am a faithful defender of peace and always trust that my voice, my music, and my whole being can be an example to overcome challenges and counteract conflicts. I want to be able to transmit with all the means at my disposal, the love and unity that we need so much,” – Sanz.

The International Peace Honors will broadcast digitally on Sunday, January 17 at 8:00 pm EST., To register to watch the event for free, visit: internationalpeacehonors.org