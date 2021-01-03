Mel B talks Seahorse

The Masked Singer continued this weekend on ITV and Mel B was the second celebrity to be unmasked.

Performing as Seahorse, Mel sang Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue.

This second show in the new series saw viewers introduced to the remaining characters as they performed for the first time. Harlequin, Blob, Seahorse, Viking, Bush Baby and Grandfather Clock all made their debuts. After everyone had sung, it was Seahorse who would answer ‘who’s that behind the mask?’ and she was revealed to be Spice Girl Mel B.

Mo Gilligan showed he’s got the hang of his detective position as he was the one panellist to guess the Seahorse’s true identity when the panel each locked in their one final guess.

What made you decide to take on the challenge?

In a time when there is an awful lot to be worried about, it’s even more important to lift people’s spirits with a show that is just fun, crazy, over the top and completely bonkers so it felt like something I should do. Plus, I wanted to challenge myself to see if I could actually disguise my singing voice which people have known for 25 years. I lived in America for 15 years and never lost my Yorkshire accent so I wondered how hard it would be to come up with a way of singing where no-one would know it was me.

How hard is it to keep the secret?

Well, I’ve spent most of the past few months keeping to the Government Covid rules which meant I’m not out and about seeing lots of people so I actually didn’t find it hard at all. My mum didn’t know, my kids didn’t know and the girls don’t have a clue.

How was the secrecy at filming?

I actually found it really exciting wearing the black masks, the visors, the gloves and not talking. I loved it. When you walk around the studios in your black hoodie and visor and balaclava you look like one of the people in Daft Punk which made me laugh every time I caught sight of myself in the mirror. I’m not sure whether all the running around in secret backstage was more fun than actually being on stage – ha-ha!

What did you think of your mask, your overall look and the character you got to play?

Oh, I loved Seahorse. She was so cute. I liked getting into this sweet, cutesy character which is a bit different for me. She was so pretty with all the coloured lights and the ruffles. The mask was pretty hard to wear because it was quite hard to breathe which makes it even harder to sing – especially as I was trying to sing in this breathy, girly voice.

Did you have a say in what your costume looked like?

I pretty much put my trust in the costume designers because it’s their area of expertise and they know what they are doing. Obviously, I suggested little tweaks – for example, I had to have high heels. The heels were hidden in a wedge but If I’d had my way they would have been even higher.

And as I was singing the first time in my mask I was thinking I’d get it tweaked to give me a bit more air but then I got unmasked!!

How about the clue packages – what kind of input did you have on those and do you have a favourite nugget of information from them?

I saw the clue packages before but to be honest, I have no clue what people know about me and what they don’t know – maybe I should have come up with something more cryptic but my life is pretty much an open book.

Were there any nerves when you first performed as your character or did being hidden inside the costume make you feel more confident?

No way. I was so nervous because I had to sing in a way I still hadn’t really got used to and I was really out of my comfort zone. I also couldn’t fully see because of my mask and I couldn’t breathe normally so I knew singing would be even harder. It was a proper challenge.

What are your thoughts on the panel and what did you think of their feedback and guesses?

They are so good! Mo was spot on. He literally said he knew it was me from the way I was standing so maybe I didn’t need to sing at all. I was laughing to myself when three of them said my name. I couldn’t believe it. But then after I’d been unmasked one of the backstage people said they knew it was me from the way I walked. That is all very shocking to me.

If you could wear your mask and costume just one more time what occasion would you choose to wear it to?

Halloween!

Did you watch the first series and, if so, did you have a favourite character?

I loved Katherine Jenkins as the Octopus. I had no idea it was her she sounded so different and the costume was gorgeous.

Who would be your own personal dream performer to see behind one of the masks?

Adele. She would be amazing.

How did it feel to leave at the point you left in the competition?

Gutting, hilarious and shocking. I’d only just started!

What has been your personal highlight taking part in The Masked Singer?

All the people who work on the show are amazing, so friendly and they made me feel really relaxed. And a got to work with an amazing lady singing coach from Leeds so that was a real bonus. It’s just been a lot of fun.

If you could sum up your experience in a song title what would it be?

Two songs. Guess Who’s Back? By Eminem and You Really Got Me by The Kinks.

Mel’s first interview after her big reveal can be seen on The Masked Singer: Unmasked, the all-new companion show, exclusively on the ITV Hub/STV Player.