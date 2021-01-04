ITV2 opens the doors to The Cabins

Singletons are challenged to the most revealing first date of their lives in ITV2’s brand new series The Cabins.

Based on the ITV Studios format Let Love Rule, the cast will be throwing out the rule book and deleting their dating apps as they attempt to find true love.

From the moment they meet the couples immediately move in together, as their date begins in their very own exclusive log cabins, complete with simmering hot tubs and set in beautiful surroundings within the UK.

Nestled together in their intimate cabins, the singletons will have quality time to really get to know their date. From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

Having made it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away.

The Cabins starts tonight, Monday January 4th, at 9pm on ITV2