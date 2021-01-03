Trevor McDonald rummages through the News at Ten archive for ‘And Finally’ highlights

One of the UK’s best-known newsreaders Sir Trevor McDonald presents his favourite trademark ‘And Finally…’ news stories from across his 30-year career at ITN – and beyond.

These lighter, quirkier moments in our recent history often said as much about Britain as the very serious items they followed – and left us feeling the world wasn’t entirely as bad a place as we might think.

Each episode will feature Sir Trevor’s, and others’ from the News At Ten team across the decades, handpicked news items from the past – a sprinkling of social history context to set the broader real-world scene and catch-up interviews with some of the protagonists – so, what has that bloke been up to since he turned his lounge into the Starship Enterprise?

Sir Trevor on the set of News at Ten in 2008.

And what became of the girl who was christened with 217 names? There’ll also be room for a handful of irreverent news items from around the world – after all, we can’t be the only country where stories such as mice being given a nightly swig of sweet sherry make the national news. Right?

“Nostalgic, cheeky, heartwarming and anchored by a true national treasure – And Finally… is an entertaining tribute to eccentric Britain and Sir Trevor” – ITV



And Finally… with Trevor McDonald, ITV, STV and UTV at 10.20pm