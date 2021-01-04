TV highlights today include a crime thriller, a packed Lunch, lyrca and legends of the Pharaohs

Telly Today highlights for Monday, January 4.

Traces, a crime thriller, is set in the world of forensic science in Dundee, Scotland.

Emma Hedges (Molly Windsor) is moving to Dundee to start her new job as a lab technician at SIFA. The night before she sets off, a fatal fire breaks out at a Dundee nightclub. The club has been hired for a party, and the manager’s niece and another member of staff are unaccounted for.

Sarah Gordon (Laura Fraser), director of the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and Anatomy (SIFA) and professor of forensic chemistry, and Kathy Torrence (Jennifer Spence), professor of forensic anthropology, meet Emma as she is leaving SIFA for the day. They hope she’s going to do the MOOC – Massive Open Online Course – designed to teach the principles of forensic science using a fictional murder case.

Emma isn’t far into the MOOC before she’s ringing her aunt Julie: it turns out that the ‘fictional’ victim in the course is her mum, Marie Monroe (Carly Anderson), who was murdered when Emma was seven. No-one has ever been convicted.

With memories of Marie filling her head, Emma finds comfort in childhood friend Skye (Jamie Marie Leary), dad Drew (John Gordon Sinclair) and Skye’s mum Izzy (Laurie Brett). Emma wants to know what happened to her mum, but when Izzy tells her that Marie was dismembered, Emma is horrified. Why has no-one ever told her that before? And why does Drew have a photo of himself in bed with Marie when she was married to Emma’s stepdad Jimmy (Phil McKee)?

Unable to get answers from her family, Emma seeks out Sarah, who offers up her trusted friend DI McKinven (Michael Nardone) as the natural person for Emma to take her revelations to.

Traces, BBC One, 9pm

Channel 4’s daytime show returns from its festive break as Steph McGovern kicks off 2021, broadcasting live from Leeds.

Steph’s Packed Lunch features celebrity guests, fantastic food, intriguing real-life features and the best entertainment, lifestyle and consumer stories making the headlines. Well-known faces, including Strictly Come Dancing legend Anton du Beke, footballing icon Chris Kamara, TV and radio presenter Vogue Williams and presenter Miquita Oliver, discuss the hot topics and what has got the viewers at home talking each day.

Former MPs Alan Johnson, Anna Soubry, Michael Portillo and Jacqui Smith, as well as Baroness Warsi, also bring their unique perspectives to the conversations. Consumer experts Mr Carrington and Hollie Hutchinson have tips on the best deals and bargains, while our resident lawyer, Ayesha Nayyar, offers advice on navigating life’s tricky situations. Medical experts share advice and tips and doctor Helen Lawal is the show’s resident GP.

In the kitchen, John Whaite, Freddy Forster, Clodagh McKenna, Jack Stein and Ruby Bhogal are among the chefs rustling up delicious dishes. And there’s a sideways look at the daily news in the ‘One O’Clock Views’ with comedians such as Russell Kane, Luke Kempner and Marcus Brigstocke.

Steph’s Packed Lunch, Channel 4, 12.30pm

Actor and presenter Bradley Walsh and his actor son Barney are hitting the road together for a brand-new six-part series of the hit ITV show, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad.

Bradley usually spends his holidays on the same old golden beaches of Portugal, so Barney wants to show him exactly what the rest of Europe has to offer, starting in The Netherlands and taking in Germany, Switzerland and Slovenia before finishing in Italy.

In the first episode of the series they’ll be travelling from their home in Essex all the way to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, but the first stop on their road trip is The Netherlands, where they try out one of the country’s oldest sports, canal jumping.

The action continues when the pair don lycra for a spot of velodrome track cycling, alongside a world champion, and before they leave the country, father and son take on the world’s tallest freestanding climbing wall.

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, ITV, STV, UTV at 8pm

Part of Mystery Season on Sky History, Legends of the Pharaohs shines a light on the personal stories of those who took part in the construction of the pyramids and the Great Sphinx.

In the opening episode, join the experts as they travel to Ancient Egypt, 4,700 years ago, where a revolution is brewing. The most ambitious building project on the planet sets off a chain of events which will transform history.

Buried in the sands of Egypt is the tale of Pharaoh Djoser. He would go on to build the first pyramid, revolutionised Egypt and alter the course of history. Throughout this journey, the series will trace a remarkable century of epic construction and witness the story of the birth of the world’s first nation.

Legends of the Pharaohs, Sky History, 9pm

An ATV Network® Production for ATV Today™