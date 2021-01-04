International Peace award for Ricky Martin

The iconic Latin artist will be honored for his lifelong advocacy for human rights and dedication to fostering tolerance, togetherness, and peace

“In addition to his artistic contributions, Ricky Martin has made notable strides in the social impact space. He leverages his social networks to advocate for minority rights and promote civic engagement; through his foundation, he works to end human trafficking, especially of children; and in 2020, he galvanized support for frontline workers across the world.

“His contributions are invaluable, and it is a privilege for us to be able to recognize him during our International Peace Honors,” – Sheldon Himelfarb, President and CEO of PeaceTech Lab.

Throughout his career, the ‘Livin La Vida Loca’ hitmaker has advocated for various social causes, using his voice and digital platforms as a bridge to unite global efforts and seek solutions.

For this reason, he will be recognized on January 17 during the inaugural International Peace Honors, presented by PeaceTech Lab, alongside some of the most outstanding global leaders and change-agents of our time, whose common goal is to build a more equitable and peaceful world.

Although primarily known as an award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and actor, Ricky Martin is also a philanthropist and activist, founder and president of the Ricky Martin Foundation, which fights against human trafficking, protects children and vulnerable communities, and defends human rights.

In 2020, the foundation led an effort to provide personal protective equipment to thousands of frontline health professionals in the battle against COVID-19 in more than 50 hospitals in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the United States. It also continues to support communities at risk with humanitarian aid and mental health services, a need that has increased during the pandemic.

Ricky has received ample recognition and accolades for his work throughout the years. He received the “Humanitarian Award” from the Hispanic Federation, the “Peace Summit Award,” the recognition of the Nobel Peace Prize from the XVII World Summit, the “National Visibility Award” from the Human Rights Campaign, and was named a UNICEF Ambassador.

He joins a list of renowned global leaders and personalities who will be recognized during the International Peace Honors, including the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Opal Tometi and the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, both on TIME’S 2020 list of the 100 most influential people of the year.