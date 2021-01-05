Survey reveals the UK’s enduring love for classic cinema

Sony Movies Classic has released the results of a new survey which reveals that during these tougher winter months, 44% of us are watching a flick for escapism and 23% for a little bit of that nostalgia feeling.

Unsurprisingly, comedies are the favourite films to watch for 35% of Brits, followed by action (26%) and drama (25%).

On National Screenwriters Day, it’s also been revealed that 76% of us believe that it’s the storyline that makes a classic film. Another 31% say it is the characters and 30% put the enjoyment down to the acting. Almost a quarter (22%) said that the 60’s is their favourite film decade.

In January, Sony Movies Classic will be showing a raft of cinematic greats, including the UK’s two top-rated classics Psycho (36%) and The Graduate (26%).

“The Sony Movies Classic survey shows that, more than ever, we’re seeking out great films to enjoy and choosing the best entertainment based on a film’s fantastic script writing. There’s so many movies to watch, and classic, cinematic treats – with critically-acclaimed scripts, stories and acting – are proving more popular than ever.” – Andrew Collins, Screenwriter

Sony Movies Classic is available on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303 from today after being temporarily replaced by a Christmas offering.