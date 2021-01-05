History’s Greatest Mysteries turns its attention to the Titanic

Best on the Box choice for Tuesday, January 5.

History’s Greatest Mysteries turns its attention to Titanic’s Lost Evidence this evening.

Hosted by Laurence Fishburne, History’s Greatest Mysteries will challenge everything we know about some of the world’s most well-documented and compelling mysteries.

Opening the series, Sky History examines powerful new evidence on the most famous maritime disaster in history – the sinking of the Titanic.

For 108 years, a dust-covered box has remained hidden in a British manor house that may contain evidence that will rewrite the narrative on one of the most devastating events of its time. Containing the personal notes of Lord Mersey, the British jurist and politician charged with investigating the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, History producers secured permission to open it.

Join them as they witness a first in history, as cameras capture the opening of Lord Mersey’s papers and private reflections on the tragedy of RMS Titanic to reveal new context on fatal mistakes and reflections on the catastrophic demise of the most awe-inspiring, man-made object in history.

The Titanic story has captured the imagination of millions since pretty much the tragedy happened. With theories of how it could possibly sink and curiosity about the lives of the people lost. In 1958 the first major movie about the disaster was made with A Night to Remember from Rank Films. It focused on the people on the liner as it ventured into its final hours.

In 1980 Lord Lew Grade turned his attentions to the vessel itself with Raise The Titanic from ITC and then, of course, the best-known big screen adaption arrived in 1997 with Titanic from 20th Century Fox, currently available on the Sky Store. The last major adaption came courtesy of ITV in 2012 with a four-part mini-series also simply named Titanic.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Titanic’s Lost Evidence, Sky History, 9pm

Pictured Top: ITV’s adaption of Titanic from 2012 as part of the 100th anniversary of its sinking. Pictured Middle: The famous 1997 Titanic movie, available now on Sky Store.