Yousician brings songs from the movie Soul to users

Yousician, a platform to learn and play music, has collaborated with Disney and Pixar by adding music from “Soul” to its platform.

Yousician will feature Born to Play and Bigger Than Us from the movie’s soundtrack for users to learn and play. “Soul” features jazz compositions and arrangements by musician Jon Batiste and an original score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Over the last year, Yousician has made an effort – they note – to innovate its approach to user content by connecting users with the artists and music they love. Yousician wants to inspire users to continue their musical journey.

The movie soundtrack songs Born to Play and Bigger Than Us’ are now available to learn and play on Yousician. The tracks are available to all the service’s users globally – free, premium and premium+ subscribers.

Launching last month Pixar Animation Studios’ “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) as a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.