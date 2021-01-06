Telly Today: From the history of London Bridge to a grand design with a Gothic lodge

Highlights from the small screen for January 6.

In today’s episode: how detectives caught an attacker in Westminster by a facial mole. Plus, how a ripped up confession note found in a kitchen bin led police to convict the murderer of a pub landlord in Hockley, Birmingham.

BBC One Daytime tells the gripping inside story of British police investigations. The series reveals the crucial details – from DNA, forensics, disproven alibis, doctored videos, surveillance and strands of hair – that can lead detectives to that conclusive Moment Of Proof.

Told through interviews, reconstructions and evidence from the cases, the officers behind major historic criminal inquiries give us access to the crimes they solved through the leads they followed.

Moment Of Proof, BBC One, 11.45am

The iconic property show Grand Designs returns for a new series, as Kevin McCloud follows more of Britain’s most ambitious self-building projects, as intrepid individuals attempt to design and construct the home of their dreams.

Not many of us would even think about building our new home within a cemetery, but that’s precisely the mission of former army captain Justin. He’s spent a whopping £1.8 million on an abandoned neo-Gothic cemetery keeper’s lodge and adjoining ex-council toilet block in south-west London.

Justin’s vision is to restore the lodge but demolish the ugly toilet blocks and replace them with an enormous luxury ground floor extension, with an added moat and a giant basement with a swimming pool – all just metres from the nearest grave. He plans to build the house, for himself and his five-year-old son, in just one year and for no more than £1.6 million.

At least that’s the plan… With some builders’ quotes coming in at £4 million, the project hits delays right from the off. And when the tortuous demolition and excavation finally start, incredibly Justin decides his basement needs to be even bigger, so extends the excavation directly underneath the heavy stone-built Gothic lodge, adding hugely to the engineering costs and schedule.

With challenges coming thick and fast, including a global pandemic, remarkably Justin refuses to compromise, even as the budget spirals out of control.

Grand Designs, Channel 4, 9pm

London is a city of bridges, with 35 of them crossing the Thames and carrying tens of millions of people each year.

Without them, London as we know it wouldn’t exist. Bridges are the arteries of the capital. They are the result of industrial expansion and population boom. But they are also the engines of change. Rob Bell explores the extraordinary story of four of London’s most iconic bridges, uncovering not just how, but why they were built.

He unearths the human stories and discovers how each bridge changed the face of London and shaped the story of Britain.

Tonight it’s all about London Bridge in this the first episode of the new series. The original – and for 17 centuries, the only – bridge across the Thames in the centre of the city is London Bridge.

It’s the most important bridge in Britain and the one that made the City of London, and London itself, possible. Rob explores the multiple versions of this bridge over the centuries and charts how each has shaped Britain’s capital city: from the Romans who used it to control southern England, to the astonishing and raucous medieval bridge, designed by priests, inhabited by hundreds, and financed and managed by city merchants.

London’s Greatest Bridges with Rob Bell, Channel 5, 8pm

Rick, Marty and the Oak Island team are back for the biggest series yet – bringing with them more determination, resources and technology than ever in their quest to solve the 224-year old treasure mystery.

In a special two-hour premiere to open the new season, the team are back on the island and they’re in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

Armed with evidence of possible tunnels leading to the Money Pit, the fellowship is convinced that now more than ever, they have the tools that will yield answers on the 224-year old island.

The Curse of Oak Island, Sky History, 9pm

