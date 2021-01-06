Jeremy Darroch ‘privileged’ to have lead Sky

Sky today announced that Jeremy Darroch has decided to step down as Group CEO of Sky after 13 years.

“It has been a privilege to lead Sky for 13 years, and an experience that I have looked forward to every day, so the decision to leave has not been easy. But with the business firmly settled into the wider Comcast Corporation and a strong plan in place, now is the right time.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been surrounded by colleagues who care as deeply as I do about this business and our customers and work tirelessly every day to make their lives better. I would like to thank all of my colleagues at Sky and also Brian and the team at Comcast who I have thoroughly enjoyed working with.” – Jeremy Darroch

The company also today, January 6, announced that Dana Strong will become Group CEO of Sky, reporting to Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts. Jeremy will become Executive Chairman through 2021 to ensure a smooth transition and will then act as an advisor to the company.

Jeremy is one of the longest-serving leaders of a major British company, having been CEO of Sky since 2007, and Group CFO before that since 2004. During that time, he has led the transformation of the company into Europe’s largest multi-platform TV provider with nearly 24 million customers.

Alongside the growth of the business, which has tripled in size, Jeremy has championed Sky’s broader contribution to the society and communities in which it operates, overseeing the expansion of its commitment to sport, UK and European originated content, in-depth news, the arts, young people and the environment.

“I am proud of the business we have built together. We are winning in all our markets, with a strong brand, exceptional products and services, and high levels of customer and employee satisfaction. We have an outstanding and experienced leadership team who I know will continue to evolve the business in the years to come.

“Together we have always seen the bigger picture at Sky, and I am particularly proud that Sky was an early corporate pioneer in helping to tackle environmental issues, using our reach and influence as a major media company with a presence in millions of homes to mobilise action on the environment.” – Jeremy Darroch



Under Jeremy’s leadership, Sky’s innovation and investment has revolutionised the television viewing experience with award-winning products like Sky+, Sky HD, Sky Go, Sky Q and NOW TV. Sky has also brought competition and choice to British consumers in broadband, telephony and mobile services.

During Jeremy’s tenure, Sky has made one of the largest and most significant contributions to the British creative and sports industries. Jeremy has supported the development of Sky Arts, which has recently been made available free to air, and Sky News as an independent and impartial voice in UK news provision that makes a vital contribution to media plurality.

Sky has also invested significantly in British sport over the last 13 years, changing the way sport is covered on TV, and allowing sports organisations to attract the best talent, build world-class facilities and develop grassroots programmes.

“I have always believed that successful, sustainable businesses have a vital role to support thriving communities and can contribute much more to wider society. This thought has guided me through the last 13 years at Sky and will continue to so in whatever I do next.

“I have no doubt that Dana will take Sky into a new and exciting future. Her proven record for leading telecommunications and media businesses coupled with her experience in the US, UK and Europe will be great assets to Sky and I look forward to working with her as she takes the reins.” – Jeremy Darroch

Jeremy was awarded the inaugural MIP United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Award in 2020, recognising Sky’s leading role in working towards ambitious environmental goals. Sky’s environmental commitment has been substantial during Jeremy’s tenure and Sky has this year become the first major media company in the world to commit to becoming Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and pledged to use its reach and voice to help governments and society tackle global warming.

Jeremy has served as Chairman of Business in the Community for the last three years. He was also the Senior Independent Director of Burberry Group plc and serves as an Ambassador for WWF. He was previously a Non-Executive Director of Marks and Spencer plc and a Trustee of the Youth Sport Trust.