Dana Strong to become Group CEO of Sky

Dana Strong will become Group CEO of Sky replacing outgoing Jeremy Darroch.



“I have no doubt that Dana will take Sky into a new and exciting future. Her proven record for leading telecommunications and media businesses coupled with her experience in the US, UK and Europe will be great assets to Sky and I look forward to working with her as she takes the reins.” – Jeremy Darroch departing Group CEO, Sky

Dana has over 25 years of international experience in global telecommunications and media and deep knowledge of the UK and European markets.

Before joining Comcast, she served as President and COO of Virgin Media in the UK as well as Chief Transformation Officer of Liberty Global, CEO UPC Ireland, and COO AUSTAR in Australia.

Dana has driven Comcast’s digital equity efforts through Internet Essentials, which is the largest broadband adoption program for low-income families in the US, connecting over eight million people in need to the Internet since its inception.

She has served on a number of boards, including the Economic and Community Advisory Council for the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, the Board of Telenet in Belgium, and as Chairman of the Irish Telecommunications and Internet Federation in Dublin.

“There are few businesses that have the track record of Sky, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the company. I’ve always admired Sky’s innovation, brand, and exceptional focus on the customer. I look forward to working with this incredible team to continue to grow the business and shape the next chapter for Sky.” – Dana Strong

Jeremy Darroch is one of the longest-serving leaders of a major British company, having been CEO of Sky since 2007, and Group CFO before that since 2004. During that time, he has led the transformation of the company into Europe’s largest multi-platform TV provider with nearly 24 million customers.