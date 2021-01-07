Jimmy Carr opens his Big Fat Quiz of Everything

Best on the Box highlight for Thursday, January 7.

What was a ‘bag o’mystery’ in Victorian slang? What could you buy down Del Boy’s Hooky Street? Who did Johnny Cash have a fight with in 1981? And what American attraction once went by the name ‘Rebel Railroad’?

All of these questions and more will be answered in the biggest quiz of them all.

Quizmaster extraordinaire Jimmy Carr is joined by a panel of celebrity quizzers, including Rob Beckett, Roisin Conaty, Nish Kumar, Katherine Ryan, Oti Mabuse and Rob Brydon, as they go head to head to find out who knows the most about, well, everything…

Jimmy will be helped by Jon Snow, Charles Dance, the children from Mitchell Brook Primary School and a host of celebrity question-setters.

The Big Fat Quiz of Everything, Channel 4, 9pm