Britian’s Got Talent ‘on hold’ ITV confirm

BGT suspended due to the latest covid restrictions.

In a statement released today ITV have announced that the 2021 series of Britain’s Got Talent is to be ‘posponed’ for its recording dates due to start later this month.

“The filming for the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.” – ITV statement



Whilst most productions are able to continue filming due to the extensive industry-wide and company Covid protocols that are in place, in this case, hundreds of people are involved in the making of the audition shows which last for ten days with up to 20 auditions a day.

Acts travel from all over the country and indeed the globe and it isn’t viable to have all those people moving around and travelling to London to film.

“With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series. We will confirm revised dates in due course.” – ITV statement

BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, choirs and orchestras at its heart and it has become clear to ITV executives, and production company Thames Television, that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely.

ITV note that safety has to come first and the impact that this would have not only on the production of the show but also creatively meant that the recording of the audition shows can’t go ahead as planned.