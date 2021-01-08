From New York to Fanny at Christmas to witches, vampires and daemons

Telly Today for January 8th.

What have the nation’s favourite armchair critics have been watching this Christmas? Well as the Gogglebox gang return at 9pm tonight on Channel 4 there’s plenty to chew over including The Real Full Monty on Ice, Would I Lie to You at Christmas?, Inside KFC at Christmas, The Sound of Music, Penguins: Meet the Family and Fanny Cradock Cooks for Christmas

But it doesn’t end there as further opinions are shared on The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special, Final Destination, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa, A Perfect Planet and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Gogglebox: Festive Special, Channel 4, 9pm

Fran Lebowitz knows what she likes—and what she doesn’t like. And she won’t wait for an invitation to tell you. For decades, the critic and essayist has been expressing her opinions, sometimes grouchily, always riotously. A New Yorker to the core, Lebowitz has raised straight talk to an art form, packaging her no-nonsense observations about the city and its denizens into a punchy running commentary, one that spares nobody.

Shaping Lebowitz’s thoughts into the furiously funny guidebook every New Yorker has at one point wished for, Pretend its a City checks in with a classic urban voice on subjects ranging from tourists, money, subways and the arts to the not-so-simple act of walking in Times Square.

Along the way, Lebowitz’s own past comes into focus: a life marked by constant curiosity and invigorating independence. This is a dose of NYC attitude that sparks pangs of delight, fury and recognition among those who love the place.

Pretend its a City, streaming from today on Netflix

Dark times are coming in the second season of the hit supernatural Sky Original drama, A Discovery of Witches.

Adapted from Deborah Harkness’ bestselling All Souls trilogy and set in a world where witches, vampires and daemons secretly live and work alongside humans. We join the second series as reluctant witch Diana Bishop and vampire Matthew Clairmont seek refuge in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London.

There, they must find a powerful witch to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. Diana realises instantly that the 16th century Matthew Roydon is a different man to the one she fell in love with, but there is no time to settle in, as Matthew must report to his boss, William Cecil, who pressures Matthew to resume his former occupation – spying for the Queen.

A Discovery of Witches, Sky One, 9pm