Beat the Chasers continues on ITV

Best on the Box for Friday, January 8.

Beat The Chasers continues tonight with the sixth outing of seven in this current run.

The prime time spin on ITV’s hit quiz show The Chase challenges contestants to take on not one, but two, three, four or five Chasers at once.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, this nail-biting series will air across seven nights on ITV in a peak slot, starring five of the nation’s favourite quiz geniuses: Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace.

In the Cash Builder, contestants face five multiple-choice questions, with the chance to bank up to £5,000. But get the first question wrong – they’re out!

Next, contestants are given the option of playing between two and five Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them. As the money goes up, so does the number of Chasers they must face. But those brave enough to take on five Chasers could walk away with a huge cash prize.

Play sees questions swap from contestant to the Chasers. But get a question wrong and their individual or team clock keeps counting down until a question is answered correctly. First to run out of time loses the game.

With the Chasers forming the greatest quiz team on the planet, it’s time to see once again, can anyone Beat The Chasers?

Beat the Chasers, ITV, STV, UTV, 9pm