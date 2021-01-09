Derelict Rescue to follow ‘Britain’s most ambitious home builders’

Derelict Rescue is a bold new 10-part series following Britain’s most ambitious home builders as they take on some of the country’s most rundown abandoned buildings.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Discovery and Air TV on this exciting new series which offers a fascinating and unique spin on the proven formula of families pursuing their vision of a dream home.” – Mark Caulton, Chief Content Officer, at Parade Media

From crumbling railways stations to abandoned RAF bases, disused lighthouses to imposing water towers, across Britain dozens of enthusiastic self-builders with ambition, skill and passion are hard at work turning unloved and neglected relics of history into unique family homes.

Derelict Rescue is produced by UK Indie Air TV for Discovery’s HGTV and Discovery+. The series will be transmitted later this year and be distributed globally by Parade Media.

“This is already shaping up to be a fascinating, authentic and engaging series. With our team following so many exciting and varied conversions and renovations across the UK, we are getting closer to the action and showing the true realities of ambitious self-build projects like never before.” – Matt Richards, Director and Executive Producer at Air TV