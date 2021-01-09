BBC Breakfast and Morning Live to offer ‘lockdown wellbeing’

Bend and stretch with the Beeb.

“Now more than ever it’s so important to stay active and healthy. Our range of BBC fitness programming is suitable for viewers of all ages and will provide vital support to parents and children in lockdown, as well as creative ideas to keep moving and stay fit from home.” – Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer

Kicking things off on 11 January, BBC Breakfast: Lockdown Life will be a weekday segment during lockdown where a host of stars provide top tips to keep both the body and the mind active for viewers of all ages.

Celebrity fitness guru Joe Wicks starts the series at 7.50 am on BBC One followed throughout the week by Mr Motivator, rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield, Olympian Adam Peaty and Premier League footballer Tyrone Mings for the rest of the week.

CBeebies’ Maddie Moate and partner Greg Foot will also join BBC Breakfast regularly to offer advice for homeschooling and fun activities to try.

“The segments will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Breakfast social media channels for viewers to revisit whenever and wherever they like” – BBC Breakfast



Morning Live returns to BBC One at 9.15 am on 25 January, where presenters Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh will be joined each day by a Strictly Come Dancing professional who will bring a bit of sparkle to the nation’s fitness regimes.

With gyms closed and sporting activities cancelled, Morning Live hopes to raise viewers heart rates and spirits with fun and easy-to-follow daily routines that the whole family can follow.

Hot off the dance floor, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood, Oti Mabuse, Gorka Márquez, Janette Manrara, Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Johannes Radebe, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Luba Mushtuk, Neil Jones and Nadiya Bychkova will get all generations moving with their specially designed workouts.

TV and radio presenter Mark Wright will bring fitness to secondary kids as he leads a daily dose of energising fitness sessions on BBC Two, iPlayer and other platforms from 25 January on weekday mornings. He’ll be joined by a host of his celebrity friends as they encourage the nation’s teens to keep active this lockdown.

“When I started training on Instagram during the first lockdown, I could not believe how many people joined in with me – to make even a small positive difference was so rewarding. To continue this journey and team up with the BBC to help motivate teens to get healthy and to get moving is something that I’m really proud to be a part of.” – Mark Wright

