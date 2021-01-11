More 4 head to the Yorkshire Dales and The Lakes

The fourth series begins tonight on More 4 of The Yorkshire Dales and The Lakes season by season.

Filmed over a calendar year, More4 returns to the picturesque Yorkshire Dales and The Lakes for a fourth series, following a range of remarkable characters who live and work in England’s biggest expanse of protected countryside.

This four-part series celebrates life in The Lake District and the Yorkshire Dales National Parks across the four seasons, meeting real and engaging Yorkshire and Cumbrian folk.

In the first edition its winter. Shepherds Peter and Robert Bland gather their Herdwick sheep from the fell in Grasmere for pregnancy testing.

In Appletreewick, pub landlord David Aynesworth prepares for the annual ferret race. The Steam Yacht Gondola in Coniston gets newly made engine parts. Mountain runners Charlie Sproson and Paddy Cave climb to the summit of Helvellyn for an off-piste ski adventure. And the school bus service in Hawes braves the Winter weather.

The Yorkshire Dales and The Lakes: Season by Season, More4, 9 pm