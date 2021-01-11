albert launches new production carbon calculator and certification toolkit

albert has launched an updated carbon calculator and certification toolkit. The two products form the cornerstone of albert’s offering to the industry helping TV and Film productions to measure their carbon impact as well as take active steps towards reducing it.

Productions using the updated toolkit will benefit from an enhanced user experience and a wider range of questions covering additional activities allowing them to build a better picture of their overall impact. In addition to this, an updated reports section will allow productions to assess their own impact against the industry standard as well as against other productions in the genre.

Investment from Fremantle, the global television production and distribution company, has allowed albert to develop its carbon calculator into an international product. The calculator was originally launched in August 2011 with the support of the albert consortium; a group of UK TV broadcasters and indies who came together to actively look for ways to reduce their collective environmental impact.

“As a global company, we know we have a responsibility to measure and reduce our impact on the planet. We are proud to be the first company to invest in albert on a global scale and help to develop their calculator into a tool that the entire industry can use. This is a great step forward for TV companies around the world, to allow them to educate themselves on the environmental impact of producing TV and empower them to move towards more sustainable methods.” – Jennifer Mullin Global CEO, Fremantle

The updated toolkit has been developed with the international production community in mind with over 10 local language versions being released in early 2021.

Alongside the updated calculator, the albert Certification criteria has also been refreshed to recognise the increased opportunities available to productions to reduce their impact. Productions will now be required to answer a wider variety of questions, with the pass threshold raised from 30 to 55%. In addition, productions will be required to offset any unavoidable emissions to successfully receive the albert Certification logo that features on the end cap of programmes.

“Our certification logo is a badge of honour for productions to add to their end boards and is a lovely way to recognise the efforts they’ve gone to, to reduce their environmental impact. Our updated carbon action plan which leads to albert certification means that both productions and members of the public will know that when they see our logo on the end board that this programme has reached a certain sustainability standard.” – Aaron Matthews – Head of Industry Sustainability