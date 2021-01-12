Lesley Manville signs up to Channel 4’s ‘I Am…’

Manville will lead the new episode entitled I Am Maria, joined by co-stars Michael Gould and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr

“Lesley Manville is a screen legend, and I’m delighted she’s returning to her improvisatory roots to co-create this powerful, inspirational story. It’s a privilege to have someone of her renown and stature on the channel.” – Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama Channel 4

Lesley Manville CBE is the latest star to join the cast of Dominic Savage’s anthology series, I Am. The story was developed in collaboration with the Oscar-nominated actor, who was recently among those in the arts named in Britain’s New Year honours list. Manville will be joined by co-stars Michael Gould (Rogue One, Darkest Hour) and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Small Axe, I May Destroy You).

Production for I Am Maria commences today in London with the three-episode series entering production last year with I Am Victoria, starring actress Suranne Jones, alongside Ashely Walters.

I Am Danielle also wrapped filming last year, starring Letitia Wright in the lead role. I Am Danielle, which co-stars CJ Beckford and Sophia Brown, is a compelling reflection on the trials of young love and in the age of social media, where trust and betrayal go hand in hand.

In developing each episode of this new three-part series, Dominic Savage collaborated with the respective leading actors, for whom each of the stories holds a deep, personal resonance. The stories are told with improvised dialogue and evoke personal and universal themes, expressed in moments of intimacy, emotion and despair.

I Am Maria takes an unflinching look at a long-term relationship and the unexpected distress and opportunities encountered at life’s crossroads.

“For me collaboration is everything. To be able to combine different creative minds and produce a work of drama is a thrilling privilege. Dominic and I have spent the past few months developing a character and scenario that will touch many people I know. This kind of work is not new to me and I’m relishing the chance to flex my improvising muscles once again.” – Lesley Manville CBE

I Am became Channel 4’s most successful new 10pm drama in six years when it debuted in August 2019, with Vicky McClure starring in I Am Nicola, Samantha Morton starring in I Am Kirsty; and Gemma Chan starring in I Am Hannah.

The air dates for the next run of episodes will be revealed by Channel 4 in due course.