International climate change summit COP26 welcomes Sky in two principal roles

Sky will be the Principal Partner and Media Partner for COP26.

“This is an exciting year as we prepare for COP26 in Glasgow. Businesses have a key part to play in the summit and in building back greener, so I am delighted to welcome Sky as a Principal Partner for COP26. Their Sky Zero campaign shows how ambitious they are to take meaningful action for the future of our planet and I look forward to working together in the run up to COP26.” – COP26 President Alok Sharma

Sky has announced it will be the Principal Partner and Media Partner for the COP26 international climate change summit taking place in Glasgow this November. As a Principal Partner, Sky will support the delivery of a successful and ambitious summit working alongside the UK Government who hold the COP26 Presidency.

Jeremy Darroch, Executive Chairman, Sky

Sky has today published a series of environmental commitments for its TV productions, which will define a new standard for the broadcast industry and make progress towards achieving Sky’s overall business ambition to be net-zero carbon by 2030.

“This year will require us all to focus and adapt as we accelerate our efforts to tackle the climate crisis. At Sky, we believe that our voice and reach can play a vital role in empowering our customers, partners and industry peers to build a better world because it’s the actions of the business, the government and individuals, that will define our generation.

“I hope Sky’s new Planet Test and Sustainable Production Principles will spur others to make the transition to net-zero with us.” – Jeremy Darroch, Executive Chairman, Sky



www.skygroup.sky/sky-zero