Inside Out returns with online season of music, spoken word and literature

Following the success of the Southbank Centre’s online autumn multi-arts series, Inside Out, the Southbank Centre this week announced details about Inside Out, a second online season of music, spoken word and literature taking place from 24 January – 28 March 2021.

“We’re bringing in the new year with a series of virtual events to lift the spirits, induce gales of laughter and make us see the world anew. Featuring some of the brightest and funniest literary talents around, beloved personalities and bold artists with extraordinary stories to tell, this is a programme that promises to replenish our sense of wonder.” – Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature & Spoken Word at the Southbank Centre

As the UK goes back into lockdown, the Southbank Centre invites audiences to enjoy live-streamed performance and discussion from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Seven virtual literature and spoken word events will feature. The season, which includes rising talents of literature and familiar names from pop culture, is bookended with two celebrations of poetry. The T.S. Eliot Prize (24 Jan) hosted by Ian McMillan opens the programme and the Southbank Centre’s resident poetry and music night Out-Spoken (28 Mar) return to close the season with a stellar lineup.

“While 2020 was undoubtedly a horrific year for our industry, we did see unprecedented demand for music streaming and on-demand gigs, showing – more than ever – just how much the UK’s cultural scene means to its people.” – Bengi Ünsal, Head of Contemporary Music at the Southbank Centre

Ethan Hawke discusses and reads from his latest work in an exclusive virtual event (8 Feb). American debut novelist Raven Leilani is in conversation with British author Diana Evans about her debut work (25 Feb), while poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib introduces his new book of essays on Black performance in a special broadcast event (25 Mar).

And from the world of pop culture, Fearne Cotton speaks frankly about finding her voice (4 Feb), and lead singer of rock band Skunk Anansie, Skin (4 Mar) celebrates her memoir ahead of her appearance at Grace Jones’ Meltdown festival at the Southbank Centre in June.

“To kick things off, we host the much-anticipated global stream from The Cinematic Orchestra; undoubtedly one of the most influential British bands of the last 20 years, they’ll treat audiences to exclusive new music from their forthcoming album.” – Bengi Ünsal, Head of Contemporary Music at the Southbank Centre

The globally-loved British band, The Cinematic Orchestra makes its much-anticipated Royal Festival Hall debut to perform exclusive new music from its upcoming album (29 Jan). Elsewhere, one of the country’s most exciting new prospects, Black Country, New Road play the Southbank Centre for the first time, presenting music from their debut album (6 March).

Finally, the London Contemporary Orchestra returns for a night of new music, including specially-commissioned orchestral versions of 2020 electronic masterpieces by Kelly Lee Owens and Duval Timothy, both of which will be world premieres (19 March). All three events will be streamed globally on DICE, exclusively for the Southbank Centre.

Inside Out will be streamed online from 24 January – 28 March 2021.

