Telly Today: A Cornish Briam, a three-bed semi and Joan Bakewell

Telly Today highlights for Wednesday, 13 January.

On the wild north Atlantic coast, Rick heads out to sea to go fishing for lobsters with his old friend and celebrity chef Nathan Outlaw, and learns about a revolutionary new conservation programme which is making lobster fishing a sustainable enterprise.

In the historic and pretty harbour town of Port Isaac, Rick and Nathan cook up a fabulous Lobster risotto. At Tresillian House, near Newquay, Rick meets with head gardener John Harris, to find out more about his Victorian walled garden, an oasis of calm, where Rick discovers how harvesting by the phases of the moon means better tasting veg.

Rick cooks a Cornish Briam, a tasty slow-cooked dish of fresh vegetables.

Rick Stein’s Cornwall, BBC Two, 6.30pm

Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases.

Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s. The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer … Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?

In this last episode John Cooper is free and his wife, Pat, dead, the stakes have never been higher for Detective Steve Wilkins and the Operation Ottawa team.

Steve goes over everything in the files again and strikes gold with an old crime scene photo, which leads him to the elusive khaki shorts.

Forensic testing on these shorts gives them the ‘golden nugget’ they’ve been searching for, and Cooper is arrested and charged. Steve and the team must now put their faith in barrister Gerard Elias to prosecute Cooper and get him convicted for his crimes.

The Pembrokeshire Murders, ITV, UTV, STV 9pm