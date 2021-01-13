Telly Today: A Cornish Briam, a three-bed semi and Joan Bakewell

Telly Today highlights for Wednesday, 13 January.
On the wild north Atlantic coast, Rick heads out to sea to go fishing for lobsters with his old friend and celebrity chef Nathan Outlaw, and learns about a revolutionary new conservation programme which is making lobster fishing a sustainable enterprise.
In the historic and pretty harbour town of Port Isaac, Rick and Nathan cook up a fabulous Lobster risotto. At Tresillian House, near Newquay, Rick meets with head gardener John Harris, to find out more about his Victorian walled garden, an oasis of calm, where Rick discovers how harvesting by the phases of the moon means better tasting veg.
Rick cooks a Cornish Briam, a tasty slow-cooked dish of fresh vegetables.
Rick Stein’s Cornwall, BBC Two, 6.30pm
Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases.
Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s. The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer … Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?
In this last episode John Cooper is free and his wife, Pat, dead, the stakes have never been higher for Detective Steve Wilkins and the Operation Ottawa team.
Steve goes over everything in the files again and strikes gold with an old crime scene photo, which leads him to the elusive khaki shorts.
Forensic testing on these shorts gives them the ‘golden nugget’ they’ve been searching for, and Cooper is arrested and charged. Steve and the team must now put their faith in barrister Gerard Elias to prosecute Cooper and get him convicted for his crimes.
The Pembrokeshire Murders, ITV, UTV, STV 9pm
2020 has been an extremely tough year and for those at odds over whether to love or leave their problem homes, being stuck in them almost permanently has made life all the more challenging. So Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are doing everything they can to help divided couples across the country.
In this episode, Kirstie and Phil are in the village of Somersham in Cambridgeshire to help Emily and Kris, whose three-bed semi is at bursting point, having been outgrown by their family of five. Primary school teacher Emily has had enough of their 11-year-old twins sharing a bedroom.
Kirstie and Phil’s Love it or List it, Channel 4, 8pm
Presented by Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan, the new series of Landscape Artist of the Year sees 36 gifted artists – selected from thousands of applications – challenged to create artworks from
some of the UK’s most spectacular vistas for the chance to earn a £10,000 commission from the
National Trust.
However they chose to depict the scene, whether painting, printing or drawing, as always the contestants have just four hours to complete their landscapes under the watchful eye of our judges, art historian Kate Bryan, independent curator Kathleen Soriano, and award-winning artist Tai Shan
Schierenberg.
The stunning scenery that the artists are challenged to depict range from the classical grandeur of Britain’s historic houses to modern cityscapes; from the Palladian architecture of West Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, Churchill’s family home Chartwell in Kent, to the hidden urban gem of North London’s West Reservoir.
Landscape Artist of the Year, Sky Arts, 9pm