FIFA Sound launches

FIFA has launched FIFA Sound, a new entertainment strategy designed to create innovative and meaningful connections between football fans, music enthusiasts, players, artists, and the game and songs they all love.

“FIFA’s vision is to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive. The crossover between football and music underscores this wider cultural relevance. Both are universal languages and have the power to create unrivalled emotions. It’s a natural fit to bring them together,” – Jean-François Pathy, FIFA’s Director of Marketing

FIFA Sound is kicking off with the launch of an eight-episode podcast series. Hosted by Universal Music Group’s global chart-topping artist Liam Payne and co-hosted by sports broadcaster Jaydee Dyer, the FIFA PlayOn Podcast pairs star football players with award-winning musicians for unforgettable conversations.

In each episode, celebrated footballers from around the world will discuss transformative moments from their careers – on and off the pitch – through the songs that have provided a soundtrack to their lives. The players will be joined by an award-winning musician who inspired them, as they explore the interplay between music and football in their lives.

“It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm around the launch of this strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to connect people through inspiring human stories.” – Jean-François Pathy, FIFA’s Director of Marketing

PlayOn is the first of many new initiatives that FIFA will be launching in 2021 and beyond as part of its strategic collaboration with Universal Music Group for Brands – a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment.

PlayOn made its debut this week, and is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and other podcast players. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays. Playlists featuring the songs chosen by each player will be posted on Spotify for listeners to enjoy.

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on with FIFA. The PlayOn Podcast has been such a journey – it’s been awesome having these incredible players and special guests come together and exchange life experiences from both on and off the pitch, all through the lens of music.” – Liam Payne

Guest pairings for the opening episodes include Ivan Rakitić & Morat,Carli Lloyd & Rachel Platten and Asisat Oshoala & Tiwa Savage. Guests in future episodes will include Deyna Castellanos, Lele Pons, Wretch 32 and more.

For more information about the collaboration between FIFA and Universal Music Group, visit FIFA.com.