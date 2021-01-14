Graham Bell to host ‘healthy’ podcast

Olympic skier and Dancing on Ice contestant Graham Bell is to host The Power of 10.

Decathlon has launched its first ever foray into podcasting, to help the public maintain healthy lifestyles, the company this week announced.

The brand, which has 45 stores across the UK, is launching the podcast in response to the increased interest in exercise amongst the public, which has emerged since the covid-19 crisis hit, with a view to mobilising the nation to maintain healthy and active lifestyles despite the restrictions in place.

The Power of 10 is a six part series which sees Olympic skier, broadcaster and Dancing on Ice star, Graham Bell, interview guests from the world of showbiz and sport about how they maintain a healthy lifestyle and achieve balance in their lives.

The series features big name health and lifestyle stars, including Strictly Come Dancing’s Aljaz Skorjanec, Dancing on Ice star and world record-setting sprinter Colin Jackson CBE, and TV presenter and model, Kirsty Gallacher, with episodes going live every fortnight across all major podcast platforms.

Each episode includes a quickfire ‘decathlon round’, which sees them answer 10 questions about their exercise and eating habits, to get to the heart of what keeps them physically and mentally in shape.

The first episode in the series features Bell and Strictly Come Dancing’s Aljaz Skorjanec, who most notably reveals who he is tipping to win this year’s series.

The podcast is designed to engage the public on subjects relating to sport, exercise, mental health and nutrition in a way which is accessible, while providing insight into the ways people from different walks of life achieve a healthy lifestyle and maintain balance. The podcast hopes to provide listeners with a broad range of examples as to how they might achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Dancing on Ice is back for a brand-new series this coming weekend. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert Ice Panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

The celebrities heating up the ice this year in the hope of winning the competition are musician and presenter Myleene Klass; actor Joe-Warren Plant; actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen; actress Faye Brookes; Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay; actor and singer Jason Donovan; Olympians Graham Bell and Colin Jackson CBE; TV personality Rebekah Vardy; musician Lady Leshurr; TV personality Billie Shepherd; actor and comedian Rufus Hound.

The Decathlon Podcast is now available to stream or download via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and all other major podcasting channels.